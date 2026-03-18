KVS Admission 2026–27: Know registration, how to apply & eligibility

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
KVS Admission 2026–27 Dates, Eligibility, Application Process: The admission notification for Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2026–27 is expected to be released soon. Last year, the admission notification was released in March. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), which oversees central schools across India, will publish the official announcement on its website.
The admission process will be conducted online, requiring parents or guardians to complete and submit applications online, as outlined in the forthcoming notification. Parents need to apply online at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
KVS admissions are granted through a lottery system, and no written tests or interviews are conducted for Class 1. Once the lottery is complete and the results are declared, selected candidates must submit the required documents to their respective Kendriya Vidyalaya and pay the prescribed admission fee to confirm their admission.
A child must be at least 6 years old as of March 31 of the academic year, and must be below 8 years of age as of the same date. A child born on April 1 is also considered eligible. Children with special needs (CWSN) may receive up to two years of age relaxation.
Parents must visit the official portal at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and select “New Registration.” After providing the child’s and parents’ details, a unique Login Code or Registration Number is issued. Parents can then log in, choose up to three preferred Kendriya Vidyalayas, upload the required documents, and submit the form. A printout of the final submitted application and confirmation receipt should be kept for future reference.
Each section of 40 students in Class 1 has a structured reservation breakdown. Ten seats (25%) are reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) category, six seats (15%) for Scheduled Castes (SC), three seats (7.5%) for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and eleven seats (27%) for OBC Non-Creamy Layer students. Children with Special Needs (CwSN) receive a 3% reservation of total available seats.
Beyond reservations, KVS admission is further prioritised based on the service category of the parents — such as Central Government employees, Armed Forces personnel, State Government employees, and employees of Public Sector Undertakings and autonomous bodies.
The lottery proceeds in five steps after registration closes. The first lot fills 10 RTE seats for applicants living in the school’s neighbourhood (within 5 km in cities and 8 km in other areas). The second lot covers Children with Special Needs across all reservation categories.
The third lot fills the remaining seats in order of priority category. If reserved seats for SC, ST, or OBC-NCL remain unfilled, a fourth lot addresses the shortfall. Any vacancies remaining after all this are filled in a fifth lot from lower-priority categories.
Parents should have digital (scanned) copies of the following ready before they begin the online application: proof of date of birth, residence proof, a recent photograph, a category certificate (if applicable), and proof of parents’ service or employment.