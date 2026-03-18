KVS Admission 2026–27: Know registration, how to apply & eligibility

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), which oversees central schools across India, will publish the official announcement on its website.

KVS Admission 2026–27 Dates, Eligibility, Application Process: The admission notification for Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2026–27 is expected to be released soon. Last year, the admission notification was released in March. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), which oversees central schools across India, will publish the official announcement on its website.

The admission process will be conducted online, requiring parents or guardians to complete and submit applications online, as outlined in the forthcoming notification. Parents need to apply online at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

KVS admissions are granted through a lottery system, and no written tests or interviews are conducted for Class 1. Once the lottery is complete and the results are declared, selected candidates must submit the required documents to their respective Kendriya Vidyalaya and pay the prescribed admission fee to confirm their admission.