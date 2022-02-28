KVS Admission 2022: Registration for Class 1 begins; check steps to apply

The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) online registration process for Class 1 admission will start from today – February 28, 10 am and will end on March 21, 7 pm. The first list will be published on March 25. Second and third lists will be announced on April 01 and 08, if seats remain vacant. The registration can be done on the official website – kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Eligibility:

A Child must be 6 years old as on March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class 1. Child born on April 01 should also be considered.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: Using required credentials, register yourself.

Step 3: Unique code will be provided on successful registration.

Step 4: Fill the required details. You can indicate the choice of up to three different Vidyalayas in India, without any preference between Vidyalayas, in a single form.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: A unique application code different from Login code will be provided on successful submission.

Step 7: Download and print for future reference.

It is advised not to submit multiple applications to the same Vidyalaya for the same child. If multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered in the admission process.

In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as a separate Vidyalaya for admission purposes.

Documents required, to ensure smooth registration of application form:

— A valid mobile no. with Indian SIM card.

— A valid email address.

— A digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB).

— A scan copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB).

— Details of government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section.

— Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

Important points to note:

— Application Submission Code and the list of documents to be submitted at the time of admission carefully.

— In case of incorrect submission of details, candidates can cancel the submitted application. Canceling a submitted application requires use of an OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number. An application, once canceled, cannot be revived, and the Application Submission Code for the application becomes null and void. Data from a canceled application form will NOT be visible to KVS after cancellation of the form.

— Candidates can apply using the same ‘Login Code’ before the last date. This will be considered as a Fresh application. A new Application Submission Code will be generated when the fresh application form is submitted.

— For admission application under special Provisions as detailed in KVS guidelines, except in Single Girl Child category, the online application form through the portal is required to submit, and then contact the Principal of the concerned Vidyalaya directly (not through the admission portal), citing your Application Submission Code along with all documentary evidence required for applying under ‘Special Provisions’. There is no need to contact the Principal directly in the single Girl Child category.

Admissions will be provided by individual Vidyalaya as per KVS guidelines and nos. Of seats.