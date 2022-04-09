KVS Admission 2022: Registration date for Class 1 extended

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the deadline for online applications for admission to class 1. Earlier, the last date to submit the online application was April 11, but it has now been extended till April 13, 2022. Application forms can be found at the official website — kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

This notification came after the Delhi High Court ordered Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to extend the deadline for online application forms for class 1 for the academic session of 2022-23.

Read | Centre defends minimum age criteria for Class 1 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas

KVS Admission 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the the official KVS website — kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the register link.

Step 3: Register using the required information. On successful registration, you will be assigned a unique Login Code. Please note down your unique Login Code carefully.

Step 4: After logging in, fill all the asked details in the KVS application form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and click on submit.

Also read | New KVs not the only option to improve education sector: Dharmendra Pradhan

It is advised to download and save the completed application form for future reference. “On successful submission, you will be assigned a unique Application Submission Code, that is different from the Login Code. You will also be shown a list of original documents to be submitted to a Vidyalaya at the time of admission in case provisional admission is offered by the Vidyalaya. Please note down your Application Submission Code and the list of documents to be submitted at the time of admission carefully,” an official notice from KVS read.

In this form, parents can indicate choice of up to three different Vidyalayas in India, without any preference between Vidyalayas, in a single form.