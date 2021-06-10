KVS admission 2021: Revised schedule released for academic year 2021-22

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the revised schedule for KVS admissions for the academic year 2021-22. The admissions process had begun in the fourth week of March 2021 but was interrupted by a surge in Covid-19 cases. Parents and guardians may check the detailed schedule on the official KVS site- kvsangathan.nic.in

According to the revised schedule, the first provisional select list and waitlist for registered candidates for Class 1 admissions will be released on June 23 2021. The lists will be released online at the official KVS website. From this list, eligible candidates are given admission, first from the RTE category, followed by the Service Priority Category (1 and 2), and then for the shortfall of reservation quota.

In case seats remain unfilled after the release of the first list and consequent admissions, the second list will be released on June 30. Similarly, if seats remain unfilled even after the second list is released and admissions are carried out, the third list will be declared on July 5 only if seats remain after the first two lists. The provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats will be declared from July 2 to July 7, keeping the leftover reserved seats blocked.

The extended date for the second notification for offline registrations is July 8. These offline registrations for admission are to be made under RTE provisions, SC/ST, and OBC-NCL if sufficient online applications are not received, and will end on July 12. The admissions list will be displayed from July 13 till July 16.

The list for admissions to Class 2 and onwards will be declared on June 24, if it has not already been declared earlier. The admissions for these classes will take place from June 25 and will continue till June 30. The last date for admissions to all classes except Class 11 will be August 31.

Registrations for Class 11 admissions will commence 10 days after the declaration of Class 10 results, for KV students. For non-KV students, registrations for Class 11 admissions will commence after admissions of KV students in Class 11 have taken place, and 20 days after the declaration of Class 10 results. The last date for admissions to Class 11 will be 30 days from the declaration of CBSE class 10 results.