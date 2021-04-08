KVS admission 2021: Registration for class 2 begins, here’s all details

April 8, 2021 11:40:59 am
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will today begin the registration process for class 2 admission for the academic year 2021-22. The registration process will be done in offline mode only, based on the vacancies allotted to the classes. Parents and guardians can check the process of registration at the official website of KVS at kvssangathan.nic.in.
The last date to submit the registration form is April 15, 2021. The admission will be conducted on the basis of the priority category system.
How to register:
Step 1: Visit the respective school and collect the admission form
Step 2: Fill up the application form with the necessary details
Step 3: Submit the application form with all other necessary documents
The admission lists of classes 2 and above are likely to get released on April 19, 2021.
Parents and guardians can check the list, and follow the admission process further. The admission process is expected to begin on April 20, 2021.
