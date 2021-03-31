KVS admission 2021: Know how to apply, important dates and other details

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will start the online registrations for class I on April 1 from 10 am onwards. The schedule for KVS admissions is available on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. Along with the schedule, KVS admission guidelines for the 2021-2022 session have also been released indicating details of the minimum age for admission and the complete procedure for admissions.

KVS is allowing a 19-day window for registration. The last date to apply online for class I admissions in the 2021-2022 session is April 19 till 7 pm.

Once the registration window is closed, KVS will release the provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates. The lists are released online at the official website as per schedule. From the select list, the admission of eligible candidates is done first for the RTE category, followed by the Service Priority Category (I & II), and finally for the shortfall of reservation quota.

As per the official schedule, the first provisional list will be out on April 23. In case seats remain unfilled from the first list, then a second provisional list will also be declared on April 30. Likewise, if seats remain unfilled even after the release of the second list, then a third provisional list will be released by KVS on May 5. The provisional select list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats is to be declared from May 3 to 5 keeping the leftover reserved seats blocked.

The extended date for the second notification for offline registrations is May 10, 2021. The second notification is for offline registrations for admission to be made under RTE provisions, SC/ST, and OBC-NCL in case a sufficient number of online applications are not received. Registrations in this category will end on May 13, 2021. The display of lists for admission will commence on May 15, 2021, and will end on May 20, 2021.

For admission to class II and onward (except class XI), offline registrations will start from April 8, 2021. The last date to register offline for such admissions is April 15, 2021. On April 19, 2021, at 4 pm, the provisional select and waitlist of candidates eligible for admission to class II and onward (except class XI) will be declared. Admission to class II and onward (except Class XI) for the 2021-2022 session will be done from April 20 to 27, 2021.

Parents must take note that the last date for admission to all classes from I to VIII is May 31, 2021. For existing KV students, registration for admission to Class XI will begin within ten days from the declaration of Class X results. For non-KV students, registrations for admission to Class XI will commence only after the admission of KV students in Class IX is over.

As per the guidelines, admissions to Class I to VIII may be granted without a school transfer certificate subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria and given that the birth certificate is issued by a Government Body. It may be noted that proof of birth date will be required for verification at the time of online registrations. It may also be noted that the registrations are free of cost.

For admission to Class I, admission is conducted as per reservations for RTE, SC, ST, OBC, and PWD categories. Only for admission to Class I, the procedure is conducted online while for the other classes, the admission is done offline. At first, one must register online for Class I admissions to generate the Login Code. Using the code, one must fill up the application form and upload scanned copies of the candidate’s photograph, birth certificate (age proof), EWS certificate (if applicable), etc. A valid mobile number & email ID must also be furnished. One must note down the Application Submission Code and the list of documents need to be submitted during admissions after submitting the online form.

For admission under the Special Provisions category (except for the Single Girl Child category), incumbents have to submit online applications at first. Thereafter, one must contact the Principal of the concerned Kendriya Vidyalaya directly. One must have the Application Submission Code as well as all the specified documents for admission under this category.

On the contrary, for admission under the Single Girl Child category, applications must be submitted online although there is no need to contact the Principal of the concerned Vidyalaya directly. It may be noted that twins/triplets are also eligible for admission under the Single Girl Child category as per KVS guidelines. However, for each sibling, the application form must be submitted separately. These individual applications must be linked using a linking code for admission under this category.

For admission to Class IX, an admission test is to be conducted in the subjects of Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Science. Aspirants are advised to refer to CBSE Sample Papers and NCERT solutions to prepare for the test. In addition, all candidates and their parents are requested to keep a close tab on the official website for any further updates and information regarding admission 2021.