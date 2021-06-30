KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 second list to release today, here’s how to check

If a student is selected in this list, the parents/ guardians must submit relevant documents swiftly to complete the admission process. (Representational image)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will today release the second provisional admission list for KVS class 1 admissions. Parents and guardians who had registered their children for admission may check the list on the website of the KVS they had applied to.

In case seats remain empty after the release of this list and the resultant admissions, a third provisional list will be released on July 5.

KVS Class 1 Provisional Admission List: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official KVS website- kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘About KVS’

Step 3: Under ‘About KVS’, click on ‘Directories’ and then on ‘Directory of KVS’

Step 4: On the new page that opens, select the region of the KVS applied to

Step 5: From the list of KVS in the region displayed, find the KVS applied to

Step 6: Click on the website link of the KVS applied to

Step 7: On the website of KVS applied to, click on ‘Admission Details’ under ‘Academics’

Step 8: The admission list for the school will be displayed

If a student is selected in this list, the parents/ guardians must submit relevant documents swiftly to complete the admission process. These documents include the student’s photograph, birth certificate, caste certificate (if any), disability certificate, residence certificate, economically weaker section/ below poverty line certificate, retirement certificate for uniformed defence employees, transfer details of parents/ grandparents whose service credentials were used, proof of relationship between the student and parent/ grandparent.

The provisional select list for unreserved seats as per priority service category will be released from July 2 till July 6.