KVS admission 2020-21: Application process for Class 1 likely from tomorrow, check details

KVS admission 2020-21 likely to begin tomorrow. Representational Image/ file KVS admission 2020-21 likely to begin tomorrow. Representational Image/ file

KVS admission 2020-21: The online registration process for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS Class 1 admission) will commence soon. As per the official, the application process is likely to begin from Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

“The admission process for KVS Class 1 is likely to begin from Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The parents can register their child’s details through the website- kvsangathan.nic.in,” informed KVS commissioner office.

Meanwhile, the admission process from class 2 to 11 will be offline.

KVS admission 2020-21: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the moving link ‘online registration for admission to’

Step 3: A pop box might open, click ok

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on new registration

Step 6: Click on back to instructions, read carefully,

Step 7: Check box and click on proceed

Step 7: Start filling the form and click on register

KVS admissions 2020: Documents required

Valid mobile number and email address, digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB), a scan of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB), details of government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section, transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

The registration of class 2 onwards (except class 11) is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class. It is likely to start in April. The admission will start within 10 days after the result declaration.

There is a total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category. Last year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. Since the admission process is online, KVS had released the list on time. The list can be seen on the official website of the individual schools.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd