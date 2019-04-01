KVS admission 2019-20: Registration process for Class 2 to 11 begins tomorrow, how to apply

KVS admission 2019-20: The online registration process for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Class 2 to 11 admission begins on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The online admission process will continue till April 9, and the candidates can apply through the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in.

However, the admission process for Class 11 will only begin after the declaration of Class 10 results.

The first admission list for Class 2 will be announced on April 12, 2019. The candidates who find place in the merit list have to complete the admission process within April 20, 2019.

The admission process for Class 2 admission will be closed on April 30, 2019.

Last year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. Since the admission process is online, KVS had released the list on time. The list can be seen on the official website of the individual schools.

There is a total of 1137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category.