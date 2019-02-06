KVS admission 2019-20: Registration from March 1, check schedule here

KVS admission 2019-20: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the admission form in the last week of February. The registration will begin from March 1 and will close on March 19. KVS will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for Class I on March 26 and the second and third list will release on April 9 and April 23, respectively. The merit list will be published only if seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list.

In case sufficient applications are not released, the KVS will extend the registration date, notification of which will release on March 30 and will close on April 6. Similarly, the education institute may release the second notification. The schedule is available at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The registration of class 2 onwards (except class 11) is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class. It will start on April 2 from 8 am onwards and will close on April 9. The list will release on April 12. The admission will begin from April 12 to April 20.

The admission will start within 10 days after result declaration.

Last year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. Since the admission process is online, KVS had released the list on time. The list can be seen on the official website of the individual schools.

There is a total of 1137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category