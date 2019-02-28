KVS admission 2019-20: Registration begins March 1, check schedule

KVS admission 2019-20: The online registration process for admission in Class 1 of schools under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin from Friday, March 1 at 8 am. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, kvsonlineadmission.in till March 19, 2019.

The registration process for Class 2 will be conducted from April 2 to 9, 2019. However, the application process for Class 11 will be released immediately after Class 10 result.

KVS will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for Class I on March 26 and the second and third list will release on April 9 and April 23, respectively. The merit list will be published only if seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list.

In case sufficient applications are not released, the KVS will extend the registration date, notification of which will release on March 30 and will close on April 6. Similarly, the education institute may release the second notification. The schedule is available at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Last year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. Since the admission process is online, KVS had released the list on time. The list can be seen on the official website of the individual schools.

There is a total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category.