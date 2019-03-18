KVS admission 2019-20: Online registration process to close tomorrow, how to apply

KVS admission 2019-20: The online registration process for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS Class 1 admission) will be closed on Tuesday, March 19. The Sangathan will release the list of provisionally selected candidates on March 26 and the second and third list will be released on April 9 and April 23, respectively. The merit list will be published only if seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list.

In case sufficient applications are not released, the KVS will extend the registration date, notification of which will release on March 30 and will close on April 6. Similarly, the education institute may release the second notification.

KVS admission 2019-20: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the moving link ‘online registration for admission to..’

Step 3: A pop box might open, click ok

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on new registration

Step 6: Click on back to instructions, read carefully, Check box and click on proceed

Step 7: Start filling the form and click register

The registration of class 2 onwards (except class 11) is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class. It will start on April 2 from 8 am onwards and will close on April 9. The list will release on April 12. The admission will begin from April 12 to April 20.

The admission will start within 10 days after the result declaration.

There is a total of 1137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category. Last year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. Since the admission process is online, KVS had released the list on time. The list can be seen on the official website of the individual schools.