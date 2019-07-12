KVPY Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana 2019: Applications begin for scholarship programme, check how to apply

The application process for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2019 scholarship programme has been started. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of KVPY- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, the application process will conclude on August 20. The examination for KVPY will be organised by the Indian Institute Of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

Advertising

The KVPY is a national level scholarship programme up to pre-Ph.D level. The candidates will be selected through an aptitude test and an interview. The exam for the scholarship will be conducted on November 3, as per the official schedule and the admit card for the same will be available from the third week of October 2019.

Selection of the students is made from those studying in Class 11 to first-year of any undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences having an aptitude for scientific research.

Eligibility criteria for KVPY

Students enrolled for class 11 or class 12 with science subjects and gained 75 per cent marks (65 per cent for SC/ ST/ PWD) of aggregate in science and mathematics in class 10 board exams are eligible. The scholarship for the stream will be activated only when students will take admission in UG courses in Basic Science and have to score minimum 60 per cent (50 per cent for SC/ST/PWD) of aggregate in science subjects in class 12 as well as in the first year of the undergraduate course.

Advertising

Steps to apply online for KVPY 2019

Step 1: Candidates can apply from the official website – kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Step 2: Fill personal and academic details, choose exam centre and upload the scanned images and the required documents

Step 3: Candidates have to pay the application fees and can take a print copy of the application form and payment details for further reference.

Application fee

The application fees for the general candidates is Rs 1000 and for reserved category candidates the same Rs 500.