KVPY 2021: IISc Bangalore announces revised exam date, check schedule

IISc Bangalore has announced the revised exam dates for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam. The exam will now be conducted on May 22, 2022. The KVPY exam was earlier scheduled to take place on January 9, 2022, but was postponed due to a surge in Covid cases in the country.

The new date of May 22, 2022 was announced by the authorities through the official website — kvpy.iisc.ac.in.

KVPY is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The aim of this exam is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research; help them realise their academic potential; encourage them to take up research careers in Science, and ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country.

Selection of the students is made from those studying in XI standard to 1st year of any undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences namely B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology having aptitude for scientific research. Special groups / Committees are set up at IISc to screen the applications and conduct an aptitude test at various centres in the country. Based on the performance in the aptitude test, short-listed students are called for an interview which is the final stage of the selection procedure. For receiving a fellowship, both aptitude test and interview marks are considered.

For the first to third year of B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math. / Integrated M.Sc. /M.S., candidates will get a monthly fellowship of Rs. 5000 and annual contingency grant of Rs. 20,000. In the first and second year of M. Sc. or fourth and fifth years of Integrated M.Sc. /M.S, the monthly stipend is Rs. 7000 and annual contingency grant is Rs. 28000.