KVPY 2021: Here’s subject-wise one month preparation plan

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will conduct the KVPY 2021 exam on November 7, 2021. The exam will be held as a computer-based test across the nation. Candidates who will appear for the exam will have to take a 3-hour exam. There will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the exam.

The admit cards for KVPY 2021 were released recently. Candidates can download it from the official website, which is kvpy.iisc.ern. In order to download it, students need a user id and password. With the admit cards out, the exam is nearer and not much time is left. Candidates should now pull up their socks and accelerate the preparation in full throttle.

Here’s are the toppers tips for one-month KVPY 2021 preparation plan​:

One of the best sources to prepare for the exam is to solve KVPY past year question papers. These will help you understand the exam pattern and the difficulty level of the exam over the past few years. Students should try to solve at least 2 to 3 question papers daily and analyse which topics need more effort. Make a target to solve those incorrect questions again and secure maximum marks.

With one month left for the exam, it is also advised to the candidates not to add any new book to their preparation. Instead, shift focus towards KVPY sample papers and mock tests, etc. These preparation materials are available online and offline. Candidates can use it to prepare better for the exam.

Analyse performance in KVPY 2021 mock tests. This will help to know the level of preparation for the entrance exam. Based on it, candidates can then devise a plan to work on improving their scores. Also, keep a note on recurring mistakes and with every mock test ensure that you are not repeating the same mistakes again.

Revision is an important part of preparation now. Candidates who want to see a good KVPY 2021 result must give importance to the revision of the exam. Candidates who are yet to start the preparation can refer to these books – Solomons and Fryhle’s Organic Chemistry by Wiley, HC Verma, Test of Mathematics at 10+2 Level, and NCERT.

KYPY subject-wise preparation plan

The syllabus for KVPY 2021 Physics is mostly based on logical thinking, thus, it is important that students should have a basic fundamental knowledge of the concepts. If your basic concepts are crystal clear, this will help you to achieve a good score in the Physics section.

The chemistry section is divided into two categories – organic and inorganic chemistry. One of the best strategies to prepare for chemistry is to solve questions from NCERT thoroughly. Anyhow, the more problems a candidate will solve, the higher their chances will be to get a good score in the chemistry section.

The ultimate secret for getting a good score in mathematics is to practice and practice. The more questions you will solve, the better your confidence will be in this section. Make sure that all the formulas are at the tip of your tongue. In addition to this, remember all the important theorems.

To prepare for biology, candidates should focus more on labellings and diagrams. Experts have suggested that NCERT books are sufficient for Biology preparation. It is recommended that the candidates should make a note on the important topics and must revise them regularly. An easy shortcut to make the revision easy, candidates can make notes with flowcharts.