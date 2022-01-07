KVPY 2021 exam postponed; check details

The IISc Bangalore has postponed the exam date of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam 2021. The KVPY aptitude test was scheduled to be held on January 9, 2022. Students who had registered to appear for the exam can check the details at kvpy.iisc.ac.in

As per the official notification, the exam has been postponed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, and the subsequent restrictions and weekend curfew imposed in several states. The new exam dates will be announced in due course of time.

​​Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is a government-funded national fellowship programme that aims to promote science education and to motivate students to choose a career in basic sciences courses and research.

The science programme also aims to identify students with a research aptitude, help them lead a career in scientific research and to ensure the country’s research and development grows in this field with the best scientific minds.

Students studying in class 12 and 1st-year students pursuing any undergraduate programme (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology) in basic science are eligible for this fellowship.