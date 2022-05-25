KVPY 2021 answer key released; here’s how to download

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the answer keys and question papers for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Youjana (KVPY) 2021 exam. Students who appeared in the exam can download the answer key at the official website – kvpy.iisc.ac.in

KVPY 2021 was conducted on May 22. Candidates who have any objections related to the published answer key can raise an objection till May 27 2022.

KVPY 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – kvpy.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Click on the link of your stream

Step 4: Check and download the answer key for future reference

KVPY is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The aim of this exam is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research; help them realise their academic potential; encourage them to take up research careers in Science, and ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country.

Selection of the students is made from those studying in standard 11 to 1st year of any undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences namely B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology having aptitude for scientific research. Special groups / Committees are set up at IISc to screen the applications and conduct an aptitude test at various centres in the country.

Based on the performance in the aptitude test, short-listed students are called for an interview which is the final stage of the selection procedure. For receiving a fellowship, both aptitude test and interview marks are considered.