KVPY 2021 admit card released; here’s how to download

The IISc Bangalore has released the admit card for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam 2021. The exam will be held on January 9, 2022. Students who had registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website – kvpy.iisc.ac.in

​​Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is a government-funded national fellowship programme that aims to promote science education and to motivate students to choose a career in basic sciences courses and research.

KVPY Admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – kvpy.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ on homepage

Step 3: Enter user ID, password and captcha

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card

To screen eligible students and conduct aptitude tests across the country, special committees are set up at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). After screening students based on the aptitude test, shortlisted students are called for the final round which is the interview. To make it to the fellowship, marks obtained in the aptitude test and the interview is considered.

Selected KVPY fellows are also provided with contingency grants and fellowships up to pre-Ph.D. level, along with summer camps organized in prestigious research and educational institutions in India.