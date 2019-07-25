KV schools vacate ‘unsafe’ part of building, classes timing rescheduled over shared space

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have vacated the parts of the building declared unsafe under the audit conducted by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s audit. Classes for all primary, secondary and higher secondary students are being conducted in the ‘safer’ part of the building, as informed by the KV Sangathan in a written statement. Due to the sharing of space, school timings have changed for many classes.

A total of 21 Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings across the country have been found partially or fully unsafe in an audit by the HRD. The maximum of these decades-old buildings are in Maharashtra (8), followed by Assam (3) and two buildings each are in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and one each in Tripura, Meghalaya, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim.

Of the total, three buildings were found in Gujarat and Maharashtra were found fully unsafe.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

Last year, the Ministry of HRD had decided to rank its over 1,000 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) with an aim at improving the institutes through holding a competition among them, sources said. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

Recently, the HRD Minister had launched a ‘one child, one tree’ campaign under which he aimed to plant one million trees in and around KV schools.