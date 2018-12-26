KV employees contributes Rs 5.49 crore for Kerala flood relief

The employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan contributed Rs 5,49,74,086 for Kerala flood relief. The minister of HRD, Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday handed over the cheque to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Ministry of HRD had appealed all officers and staff of the Ministry of HRD as well as of the organization under its control to contribute one day’s salary as a relief to the flood-affected people of Kerala. The minister also applauded the contributors through a tweet from his official handle.

Kendriya Vidayalaya Sangathan contributes Rs. 5.49 Crores for Kerala Flood Relief by handing over the cheque to HRD Minister

The officers and staff of KVS have expressed solidarity with the flood-affected people of Kerala and contributed Rs five crore forty nine lakh seventy four thousand eighty six.