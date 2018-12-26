Toggle Menu
KV employees contributes Rs 5.49 crore for Kerala flood relief

The staff of Kendriya Vidyalayas had contributed one day's salary each for the fund.

The Minister of HRD, Prakash Javadekar giving cheques.

The employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan contributed Rs 5,49,74,086 for Kerala flood relief. The minister of HRD, Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday handed over the cheque to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Ministry of HRD had appealed all officers and staff of the Ministry of HRD as well as of the organization under its control to contribute one day’s salary as a relief to the flood-affected people of Kerala. The minister also applauded the contributors through a tweet from his official handle.

The officers and staff of KVS have expressed solidarity with the flood-affected people of Kerala and contributed Rs five crore forty nine lakh seventy four thousand eighty six.

