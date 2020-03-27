Kendriya Vidyalayas classrooms to be used as housing facility for coronavirus suspects

Schools are shut due to coronavirus pandemic ( Express Photo By Amit Mehra/ Representational image) Schools are shut due to coronavirus pandemic ( Express Photo By Amit Mehra/ Representational image)

The Kendriya Vidyalayas has asked all its regional centres to ensure that the classrooms in the region-based schools are used as housing facilities for coronavirus suspects. Those suspected to have the virus are made to live in quarantine. To ensure that everyone gets the facilities and hospital shortage does not hamper the treatment, the government-funded schools have made the provisions.

In its tweet, the Kendriya Vidyalya Sangathan wrote “In view of the current situation created by COVID-19 in the Country, the KVS HQ has directed all its Regional Offices that on receipt of a formal request from any Defence Authority or District Administration, the Dy. Commissioner/In-Charge DC/Principal of KV concerned shall allow the use of Classrooms of Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings for TEMPORARILY Housing suspected COVID-19 cases.”

Temporary Housing of Suspected COVID-19 Cases in KV Buildings#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/mIDaoMHR9u — Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (@KVS_HQ) March 27, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Earlier, several universities had also agreed to providing their vacant campuses for patients or potential patients. Most of the educational institutes are under lockdown till further notice amid the coornavirus pandemic. Till now, 724 have been affected by coronavirus and 16 have been killed by it in India.

Researchers from IIT-Delhi have devised a new method of testing coronavirus which claims to drastically bring down the cost per test kit, which is currently pegged at around Rs 4,500. A team of researchers from IIT-Guwahati have been working to develop a vaccine for coronavirus along with a testing kit. Here’s what IITs and other institutes are doing

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd