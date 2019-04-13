KV admissions 2019: Class 2 onward merit list released, check documents required

KV admissions 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the merit list of students selected for admissions to class 2 onward. Parents can check the list in the school they have applied for. Those who have made it through the merit list can apply for admission before April 30, 2019.

For admission to class 2 to class 8 admission will be given on a priority basis. In case the number of applications exceeds the number of seats, then as per norm, admissions are granted based on the lottery system. For class 9, an admission test is conducted and seats are granted based on merit list created based on the score of the test.

The admissions are for all classes barring class 11. The application forms for class 11 will be issued after the declaration of class 10 results.

Merit list for class 1 had already been released. According to the official data released by the KVS, over 7.95 lakh applications were received for 1 lakh class 1 seats. The lists of provisionally selected candidates were at first released in respective schools and now is also available on the websites. If any seats are left, the second and third list will also be released; scheduled dates for the same are April 9 and April 23, 2019 respectively.

KV admissions 2019-20: Documents needed

Valid mobile number with Indian SIM card,

Valid email address,

Digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB),

A scan of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB),

Details of government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section,

Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application

KV admissions 2019-20: Age

The calculation of age for admission will be as on March 31, 2019. The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of differently-abled children, according to the official notification.