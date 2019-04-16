KV admission 2019-21 for Class 2 onward begins: Here are five things to know

The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) admission process 2019 for class 2 onwards has begun from April 12, 2019. The selection list has been released today at kvsangathan.nic.in, as per the vacancies available for a specific class. The registration has been closed on April 9, 2019. The admission for class 11 will begin once the class 10 CBSE result is announced.

The admission for class 2 onwards (except class 11) will continue till April 30, 2019. During this period, selected students can complete the KV admission process as per the guidelines by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. These five things wrap up the complete KV admission process.

What are the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools admissions criteria?

— First, the admission to KV schools takes places as per the priority category basis. As per the guidelines, the category 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 are for central government employees, employees of autonomous bodies under the central government, state government employees, employees of autonomous bodies under the state government, and self-employed/ private job / floating population respectively.

— Second, the method for Class 2-8, class 9 and class 11 are different. The admission to class 2-8 is done on the basis of priority category basis. In case, the number of applicants is more than the total available seats, then lottery system runs for each category. For class 9, the admission test will be held. The merit list will be released as per the category priority basis only. The admission to class 11 will be based on the availability of seats and the class 10 result.

— Third, candidates availing KV admission must-have a list of required documents. These are a valid birth certificate, proof of relationship in case the parent or grandparent member of Parliament or PSU employee, caste category certificate, PWD certificate, service/transfer certificate (if applicable), certificate of retirement (uniformed defense employees), address proof.

— Fourth, in the case of category 1-4, the validity of certificates will be verified by the Principal. Incomplete or incorrect forms will be duly rejected. However, in case seats left vacant principal may allow completing the pending forms. Any notification regarding this will be uploaded in May and June.

— Fifth, KVS offers admission as per the reservation criteria under RTE Act 2009. Out of total seats, 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), and Schedule Tribe (ST) respectively. For the Person with Disability, a total of 3 per cent of seats are reserved.

KVS, a group of central government schools in India is under the umbrella of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). All the schools are Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated. Until 2018, there are 1,183 schools named KVS in India. The application form process for KV starts in February /March every year.