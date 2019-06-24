Kurukshetra University KUK UG PG results 2019 declared, how to check

Kurukshetra University UG, PG results 2019: The Kurukshetra University has announced results for various under graduate and post graduate examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- kuk.ac.in.

The result has been released for various UG and PG examination 2019. The students can check the results of B.A, B. Pharmacy, BFA, B. Tech, MBA, B. Com, M.A Public Administration and B.A Mass Communication, other courses through the official website.

Kurukshetra University KUK UG PG exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Kuruksketra University, kuk.ac.in. You can also directly to the official results page of the Kurukshetra University, results.kuk.ac.in

Step 2: When you open the home page of KUK, there will be a ‘Results’ link in the ‘Quick Links’ section on the left hand side of the page

Step 3: Click on it and you will taken to a new page. On top of that page, there will be another link, “For Results Please click Here”

Step 4: Select your result from the list that opens, enter your roll number and the security number as shown in the image

Step 5: Your result will be made available when you click on “Search” or press “Enter” after filling in all the details.

About Kurukshetra University

The Kurukshetra University, located in Kurukshetra, Haryana, is one of the largest universities in the state. It is 457 affiliated colleges in districts across the state such as Panipat, Yamuna Nagar, Hisar, Jind, Sirsa, Karnal, Punchkula, etc.