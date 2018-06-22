KUPGCET 2018 result declared at kupgcet.com, counselling schedule details

KUPGCET Result 2018: The exam was conducted for admission into various PG/PG Diploma and 5-year integrated M.Sc courses. The exam was conducted for admission into various PG/PG Diploma and 5-year integrated M.Sc courses.

KUPGCET Result 2018: The result of Kakatiya University Common Entrance Test (KUPGCET) 2018 has been declared on the official website — kupgcet.com. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The exam was conducted for admission into various PG/PG Diploma and 5-year integrated M.Sc courses being offered in university, constituent, and affiliated colleges under the jurisdiction of Kakatiya University and Satavahana University for the academic year 2018-19. Also, 5 per cent supernumerary seats in each course are available for students from outside the state of Telangana and 15 per cent seats are available for foreign students in each course without entrance test.

The entrance tests in all the subjects, except that of M.P.Ed., consisted of 100 multiple choice objective questions for 100 marks. For M.P.Ed, the entrance test had 75 multiple choice objective questions of 75 marks. The remaining 25 marks have been awarded by the Department of Physical Education, KU, for the sports achievements of the candidates.

KUPGCET Result 2018: How to check

Candidates can check the Kakatiya University Common Entrance Test (KUPGCET) result on the official website — kupgcet.com

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘KUPGCET 2018 Result’, under ‘Important links’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your user Id or mobile number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The first phase admission counseling schedule will be available in the marks/rank cards of the candidates. Call letters won’t be sent separately. The first phase, second phase and spot counselling schedule will be published on the

university websites — http://www.kakatiya.ac.in and http://www.kupgcet.com

