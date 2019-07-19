Kerala KHUS B.Sc Nursing result declared, how to check

KUHS BSc Nursing result 2019: The first year and second year results of Kerala University of Health and Science (KHUS) B.Sc Nursing degree supplementary examinations held in April 2019 has been released today- July 18, 2019. The results are available on the official website of KHUS- khus.ac.in.

The application for re-totalling can be submitted by college through official website of KHUS before July 29, 2019. The fees for re-totalling is Rs 210 per paper for every student.

KUHS BSc Nursing result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website khus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

The demand draft for re-totalling will be drawn in favour of the finance officer, Kerala university of health sciences, Thrissur should be forwarded by the Principle or Head of the Institution along with the copy of applications before August 5, 2019.