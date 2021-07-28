Kerala HC cancels KTU offline exams

According to an official notification released on the university website, all exams scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

The offline examinations of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) for the I and III semster BTech courses have been cancelled, the Kerala High Court ordered on Tuesday. Click here to read notification.

Students had earlier filed a petition against holding offline examinations for the first and third-semester. As per the plea, the decision of conducting exams is against the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. They said that the UGC had notified only final year-semester exams are to be held offline.

“It is hereby notified that all examinations scheduled tomorrow (28-07-2021, Wednesday) stands postponed in view of the direction from the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala (by 5PM today) as per information from the Standing Counsel of the University,” the notification read.