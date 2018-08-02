Follow Us:
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
KTU B Tech S2 April 2018 results declared at ktu.edu.in, steps to download

KTU B Tech S2 April 2018 results: All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – ktu.edu.in

KTU B Tech S2 April 2018 results: The results for B Tech semester 2 (April 2018) have been released by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – ktu.edu.in.

KTU B Tech S2 April 2018 results: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website ktu.edu.in

Step 2: Under ‘ Announcements’, click on the link for the result

Step 3: Select the district/cluster and college name

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the result

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

About KTU

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University), a state government university has come into existence on May 21, 2014. The main thrust areas of the university are research, development and innovation.

