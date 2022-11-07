scorecardresearch
Karnataka TET 2022: Answer key to release this weekend; steps to check

Karnataka TET 2022: Candidates will be able to check their results at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. 92 per cent of those who applied appeared for the test.

Karnataka TET 2022: The exam was held on November 6 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

Karnataka TET 2022: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh today announced that the answer key for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) will be published by this weekend. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer key at the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Nagesh took to his official Twitter handle to share the schedule. “The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) was conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who applied, 92 per cent appeared for the examination. Answer key will be published by this weekend,” he tweeted.

Karnataka TET 2022: How to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading answer key for ‘KARTET 2022’.

Step 3: Check the answer key and calculate your tentative score.

Step 4: Download and save the answer key for future reference

This year, the Karnataka TET exam was conducted on November 6 in two sessions — paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 was held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Each paper (paper 1 and 2) was of 150 marks and in order to get selected, candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent. There is a relaxation of five per cent for SC, ST, C-1, and differently-abled candidates. The Karnataka TET certificate will be valid for seven years from the date of declaration of results.

