KTET December Result 2026 Out: How to check at ktet.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the KTET December Result 2026 on the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) can download their scorecards using their category, registration number, and date of birth.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on February 21 and 23, 2026, in two shifts — from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The provisional answer key was released on March 18, 2026, and candidates were allowed to raise objections within the stipulated window.

KTET December Result 2026: How to check

1. Visit the official website mentioned above

2. Click on the “KTET December Result 2026” link on the homepage

3. Enter the required login credentials

4. Submit the details to view the result

5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference