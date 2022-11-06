KTET 2022: Registration date extended to November 11; check how to apply

KTET 2022: The online registration date for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) today extended to November 11. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET is conducted for categories 1, 2, 3 and 4. Category 1 covers classes 1 to 5, classes 6 to 8 are covered by category 2, category 3 covers classes 8 to 10 and category 4 is for language teachers — Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi (up to upper primary level). Specialist teachers and physical education teachers are also covered by category 4.

KTET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the link reading new registration for October 2022.

Step 3: Click on the tab for new registration, and select the category you want to apply for and enter your details such as name, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents. Then, cross check the details, save and submit.

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

The exams for KTET will begin on December 3 and end on December 4, 2022. The category 1 exam will be held on December 3 at 10 am to 12:30 pm. Category 2 exam will be held on the same day from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Category 3 exam will be held on December 4 from 10 am to 12:30 pm and category 4 exam from 2 pm to 4:30 pm on December 4. Each exam will be 2.5 hours long.