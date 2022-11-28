scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

KTET 2022 Admit card released; here’s how to download

KTET 2022: The exam will be conducted from December 3 to 4. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in

ktet 2022Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket at– ktet.kerala.gov.in. [Express photo by Jasbir Malhi]

KTET 2022 Admit card: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today released the admit card Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket at– ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from December 3 to 4. It will be conducted in two shifts– morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Each exam will be of 2.5 hours. There will be four exams in two days– papers 1, 2, 3 and 4.

KTET 2o22: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for KTET admit card

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, application ID and category

Step 4: View and download the admit card for future reference

Applicants can check the syllabus for each paper on the left hand side of the homepage. The model question papers are also available at the right hand side of the homepage.

KTET category 1 covers classes 1 to 5, while category 2 covers classes 6 to 8, classes 8 to 10 are covered by category 3 and category 4 is for language teachers — Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi (up to upper primary level). Specialist teachers and physical education teachers are also covered by category 4.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 04:50:38 pm
