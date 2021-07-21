KSET 2021 admit card: Check exam day guidelines, last minute revision tips 

The Karnataka SET 2021 exam is due on July 25 and hall tickets for the exam are expected to release anytime now. KSET 2021 is conducted in offline mode across 11 centres (cities) in Karnataka. With a few days to go for the exam, it is time that registered candidates get acquainted with important exam day guidelines and wrap up the last minute preparations.

KSET 2021 admit card is one important document that all candidates must download and carry to the exam centre. It might also contain important instructions for the exam. Besides it also indicates the reporting time. The exam hall is opened 30 minutes before the exam start time and any candidate who is late by more than 20 minutes will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

However, owing to COVID-19 prevention measures being followed, the KSET centre has officially notified that candidates must be present two hours before the test time at the examination centre. Additionally, one must also abide by other Covid safety protocols including wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and sanitising hands frequently.

Candidates may note that the first paper will be held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and the second paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. No candidate will be allowed to leave the hall until 10 am in the first shift and until 12 noon in the second shift. During the last 20 minutes of each session, candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall.

Each candidate is required to occupy their roll number-indicated seats by 9 am. However, test booklet seals must not be tampered with until 9.30 am in the first session and until 11 am in the second session.

Since answers have to be marked on OMR sheets, candidates must write their roll number correctly and read all instructions carefully before starting to mark their answers. One must not forget to carry their own ballpoint pen to the KSET 2021 exam. At the end of the exam, candidates can retain the test booklet although the OMR sheets must be handed over to the invigilators.

The KSET answer key is released before the result declaration.

With the KSET 2021 syllabus known, it can be fair to assume that by now, most candidates have already covered preparing for all the important topics included in the syllabus. It is generally not advisable to start learning an entirely new topic from scratch when there are only four days left before the exam.

Even though one must not start learning new topics now, there is one strategy that can be adopted to cover preparations of any missed topic. This is by noting down important questions of the previous exams of KSET from the KSET previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to these papers to check the high marks yielding topics during the last few years and focus on preparing these topics only during the last few days. Additionally, chances are, candidates can also get a fair share of commonly repeated questions from previous year exams in the upcoming exam.

An important strategy to push one’s position higher up the KSET 2021 result is by ensuring a good number of attempts in the first paper. This paper is general in nature and common for candidates of all subjects. It is based on topics like teaching aptitude, research aptitude, mathematical aptitude etc. Candidates can solve KSET mock tests as well as dedicated books for teaching/research/quantitative aptitude etc to prepare efficiently for this section and improve their overall score.

The second paper of KSET is based on the chosen subject and candidates must be well versed with subject-specific topics to be able to score higher marks in this section. About 100 questions are asked from the subject-specific paper and candidates are advised to focus on understanding and revising exercises from important subject-specific topics to be able to answer this paper efficiently.

During the remaining days, candidates must focus on revising theoretical concepts from which, questions have been asked during the previous few years of the KSET exam.