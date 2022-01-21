KSEEB releases tentative schedule for Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams 2022

Karnataka SSLC 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the tentative schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 preparatory exams. The examinations are scheduled to be held from February 21 to February 26.

The first exam will be on February 21 (First Language) and the last exam will be conducted on February 26 (Core Subject – Science). On February 23, the exam for the second language will be conducted, followed by the core subject (Mathematics) on February 23 and the third language exam on February 25. The exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm.

Previously, KSEEB had also released the dates for the SSLC final exams, which will take place from March 28 to April 11. The announcement comes amid the possibility of schools and colleges reopening, as hinted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh.

As per the final SSLC exams 2022 schedule, the exam is scheduled to be held from March 28 to April 11. The board has sought suggestions and objections on the exam schedules from the parents and candidates which can be submitted between January 6 to January 14, 2022.

Last year, the exams were postponed in view of COVID-19 and later held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) pattern. A total of 157 students had scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks.