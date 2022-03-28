KSEEB Karnataka SSLC exams 2022 begin today: Check exam day guidelines

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) board examinations are scheduled to begin from today -i.e March 28, 2022. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be conducting the exams for approximately 8.73 lakh students until April 11, 2022. The examinations will commence with the language papers.

The Karnataka SSLC exams are being conducted in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The exam duration is 3 hours and 15 minutes. The extra 15 minutes is for the students to read the question paper. The language papers being conducted today include Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit.

Here are the exam day guidelines:

Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Examination must note that wearing the school uniforms is mandatory and considering the recent court order, they will not be allowed to wear the hijab with the uniform when attending the examinations. Students appearing for the exams are also required to make sure that they carry their class 10 exam admit card with them. Along with the Admit Card, students are also required to carry their school ID cards with them. Students are also advised to reach the exam centre well ahead of the commencement of the exams. Students are also required to follow the COVID protocols and guidelines without fail when appearing for the exams. These include wearing face masks and carrying their hand sanitisers with them. Students must also note that social distancing rules are required to be followed without fail. Students must also note that carrying electronic devices inside the exam hall is strictly prohibited.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that all arrangements have been made to conduct the exams. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the chief minister also wished all the students the best of luck for their examination.