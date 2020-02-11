KSEEB Karnataka SSLC admit card 2020 released, exams from March 27

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC admit card: Download at kseeb.kar.nic.in (Representational image) Karnataka KSEEB SSLC admit card: Download at kseeb.kar.nic.in (Representational image)

Karnataka SSLC admit card 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the admit card or admission papers for the SSLC April 2020 exams. Those who have registered to appear in the exam can download the same from the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC or class 10 boards will be held from March 27 to April 9. KSEEB practical and oral exams will be held on April 11 at respective centres.

KSEEB Karnataka admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link

Step 3: Check details

Several school administrators disburse the admit card to students. Last year, over 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC or class 10 board exam of Karnataka board. Last year, the overall pass percentage is 73.7, a slight increase of 1.77 per cent. Two students — Srujana D (St Philomena English High School, Bangalore) and N Parameshwar Naik (Colaba Vithob Shanbhag, Uttara Kannada) — have topped scoring 625/625. A total of 11 students score 624/625.

