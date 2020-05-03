Karnataka PU I exams result date announced, check here

KSEEB PUC result dates announced (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image) KSEEB PUC result dates announced (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image)

The Department of Preuniversity Education, Karnataka is all set to declare its board exams or pre university I exam results. The state Primary and Secondary Education Minister has informed that the evaluation process is complete and the result will be out on May 5.

“The results of the first yeat Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” said S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister. The pre-university course of PUC is a two-year course including class 11 and class 12 called PUC I and PUC II. It is based on PUC score that candidates can get admission to varsities.

Earlier, the Karnataka PUC 1 result was to be announced on March 27 which was postponed and hence the revised dates are announced now. The board exam results have been put on halt due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed after the coronavirus pandemic gripped India. As of May 3, the number of people infected by the coronavirus in India had crossed over 40,000.

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had in a meeting asked state and central boards to resume their evaluation process and declare the results to curb any further delay in the academic cycle. The academic cycle has been delayed by over a month due to the coronavirus. Now, the colleges will start by September instead of July.

