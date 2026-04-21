Karnataka SSLC students to get marks, not grades for third language

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: The Karnataka High Court clarified that SSLC students will receive marks instead of grades for the third language this academic year. The court emphasised that any modifications to examination rules, including grading systems, can only be implemented from the next academic year.

According to an earlier report by The Indian Express, the Karnataka High Court also directed the state government to evaluate the recently concluded Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination strictly as per existing guidelines, without introducing changes midway.

The bench of Justice E S Indiresh issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by three students. Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate R V Naik raised concerns over remarks by Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who had indicated that marks scored in the third language would not be considered in the final SSLC score.