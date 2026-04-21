Karnataka SSLC students to get marks, not grades for third language

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: The Karnataka High Court clarified that SSLC students will receive marks instead of grades for the third language this academic year. The court emphasised that any modifications to examination rules, including grading systems, can only be implemented from the next academic year.
According to an earlier report by The Indian Express, the Karnataka High Court also directed the state government to evaluate the recently concluded Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination strictly as per existing guidelines, without introducing changes midway.
The bench of Justice E S Indiresh issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by three students. Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate R V Naik raised concerns over remarks by Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who had indicated that marks scored in the third language would not be considered in the final SSLC score.
Additional Government Advocate H K Kenchegowda informed the court that evaluation would proceed as per the prevailing circular. Recording this, the bench held that the state “shall not change the procedure as to valuation” without rules or circulars in force at the time of issuing the examination notification. The court reiterated the settled legal principle that there cannot be any “change in the rules of the game midway,” stressing the need for stability and adherence to guidelines notified at the outset.
It further observed that any such deviation would be contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution of India, as the rules prevailing at the time of notification for the 2025–26 academic year must continue to apply.
Reacting to the development, D Shashi Kumar, secretary of the Association of Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka, welcomed the decision and cautioned the government against policy shifts during examinations. He said that such “hasty decisions” could jeopardise students’ futures, particularly referring to the announcement on excluding third language scores while exams were underway.