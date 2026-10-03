Karnataka SSLC Exam Fee 2027 Revised: Check revised fee details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has increased the Karnataka SSLC exam fee for 2027 by 5 per cent, revising the fee for students appearing in the Class 10 board examination for the first time from Rs 710 to Rs 746. The revised fee structure will apply to candidates appearing under different categories, including regular, private and repeater candidates.
The fee revision also covers registration charges for private candidates. As per the KSEAB circular, the registration and application fee for newly registering private candidates has been increased from Rs 248 to Rs 260. The registration renewal fee for private candidates who have already registered and paid the examination fee has also been revised from Rs 72 to Rs 76.
For repeater candidates, the revised fee depends on the number of subjects they are appearing for. The fee for one subject has increased from Rs 448 to Rs 470, while candidates appearing for two subjects will now have to pay Rs 587, compared with Rs 559 earlier. For candidates appearing for three or more subjects, the fee has been increased from Rs 752 to Rs 790.
|Student category
|Existing fee
|Revised fee
|Regular school students/private candidates appearing for first time
|Rs 710
|Rs 746
|Newly registering private candidates
|Rs 248
|Rs 260
|Private candidates — registration renewal
|Rs 72
|Rs 76
|Repeaters — one subject
|Rs 448
|Rs 470
|Repeaters — two subjects
|Rs 559
|Rs 587
|Repeaters — three or more subjects
|Rs 752
|Rs 790
KSEAB has not yet announced the Karnataka SSLC 2027 examination schedule. Based on the previous examination cycle, the board exams are expected to be conducted around March and April, while subsequent examination attempts are generally held later in the year. The final timetable will be notified by KSEAB on its official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, where students will also be able to download the SSLC 2027 exam dates once released.