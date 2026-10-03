Karnataka SSLC Exam Fee 2027 Revised: Check revised fee details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has increased the Karnataka SSLC exam fee for 2027 by 5 per cent, revising the fee for students appearing in the Class 10 board examination for the first time from Rs 710 to Rs 746. The revised fee structure will apply to candidates appearing under different categories, including regular, private and repeater candidates.

The fee revision also covers registration charges for private candidates. As per the KSEAB circular, the registration and application fee for newly registering private candidates has been increased from Rs 248 to Rs 260. The registration renewal fee for private candidates who have already registered and paid the examination fee has also been revised from Rs 72 to Rs 76.