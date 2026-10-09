Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Time Table 2027: Check subject-wise dates, timings

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 1 2027. The examinations are scheduled to begin on March 22 and conclude on April 5, 2027.

Most examinations will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm, with a duration of three hours and 15 minutes. Second and third language papers will run from 10 am to 1 pm, while National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) subjects are scheduled from 10 am to 12:15 pm. Hindustani and Carnatic Music examinations on March 25 will be held in the afternoon, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2027: Subject-wise timetable

Date Subject Timings Duration March 22 First Language 10 am–1:15 pm 3 hours 15 minutes March 25 Science, Political Science 10 am–1:15 pm 3 hours 15 minutes March 25 Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music 2 pm–5:15 pm 3 hours 15 minutes March 27 Second Language: English, Kannada 10 am–1 pm 2 hours 45 minutes March 30 Mathematics, Sociology 10 am–1:15 pm 3 hours 15 minutes April 2 Third Language 10 am–1 pm 2 hours 45 minutes April 2 NSQF subjects 10 am–12:15 pm 2 hours 15 minutes April 3 Junior Technical School subjects 10 am–1:15 pm 3 hours 15 minutes April 5 Social Science 10 am–1:15 pm 3 hours 15 minutes

The first-language papers include Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) and Sanskrit. Third-language papers include Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu and Marathi. NSQF papers cover subjects such as IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel, and Electronics and Hardware.