Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Time Table 2027: Check subject-wise dates, timings

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 1 2027. The examinations are scheduled to begin on March 22 and conclude on April 5, 2027.
Most examinations will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm, with a duration of three hours and 15 minutes. Second and third language papers will run from 10 am to 1 pm, while National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) subjects are scheduled from 10 am to 12:15 pm. Hindustani and Carnatic Music examinations on March 25 will be held in the afternoon, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
|Date
|Subject
|Timings
|Duration
|March 22
|First Language
|10 am–1:15 pm
|3 hours 15 minutes
|March 25
|Science, Political Science
|10 am–1:15 pm
|3 hours 15 minutes
|March 25
|Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
|2 pm–5:15 pm
|3 hours 15 minutes
|March 27
|Second Language: English, Kannada
|10 am–1 pm
|2 hours 45 minutes
|March 30
|Mathematics, Sociology
|10 am–1:15 pm
|3 hours 15 minutes
|April 2
|Third Language
|10 am–1 pm
|2 hours 45 minutes
|April 2
|NSQF subjects
|10 am–12:15 pm
|2 hours 15 minutes
|April 3
|Junior Technical School subjects
|10 am–1:15 pm
|3 hours 15 minutes
|April 5
|Social Science
|10 am–1:15 pm
|3 hours 15 minutes
The first-language papers include Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) and Sanskrit. Third-language papers include Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu and Marathi. NSQF papers cover subjects such as IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel, and Electronics and Hardware.
The timetable is tentative. Candidates should check the board’s official notification for instructions on whether representations or requests for revisions can be submitted. Any revised dates or timings will be shared through official KSEAB announcements.