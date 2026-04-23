Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: State education minister to announce results today at press conference

To download Karnataka SSLC result 2026, students should visit the official website, click on the SSLC result link, enter their registration number and date of birth, and submit details. The marks card will appear on screen and can be downloaded for future use.
SSLC Result 2026 in Karnataka Live Updates: KSEAB will announce the result for Class 10 SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Examinations on April 23 at 12 pm at a press conference in Bengaluru. The SSLC results, once announced, will be available on the websites — kseab.karnataka.gov.in, digiolcker.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in. More than 9 lakh students had registered for the SSLC examinations this year, while over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exams conducted across the state.
Additionally, SSLC students can check the KSEAB 10th exam 2 details, syllabus, and more on the IE Education portal.
With the results set to be declared online, students are eagerly awaiting their scorecards. To qualify for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2026, candidates must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. The results will play a key role in determining students’ next academic pathways in higher secondary education.
Last year the Karnataka Board had lowered the SSLC pass marks from 35 to 33%. m March 21 to April 4, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 62.34%.
In 2024, the pass percentage was 53% which was later enhanced to 73% through a ‘normalisation’ process.
Candidates are advised to beware of fake websites while checking their results. Candidates can regularly check the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in to stay up to date.
The online marks card is provisional. Students will receive original marksheets from their respective schools after a few days. These printed certificates are the official documents required for admission and further academic processes.
In a key change this year, students will receive marks instead of grades for the third language paper. This decision follows a directive and policy update, ensuring uniform evaluation and clarity in score calculation across subjects in the SSLC 2026 examination.
Along with official websites, Karnataka SSLC marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker immediately after results are declared. Students can log in using Aadhaar-linked credentials to download their digital marks card, which can be used for admission and verification purposes.
Students can check Karnataka SSLC results 2026 on official websites including karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The result link may become active shortly after the announcement, and students must enter their registration number and date of birth to access their marks card.
More than 8.5 lakh students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2026 are waiting for their results today. The announcement will include pass percentage, toppers, and district-wise performance data released during the official press briefing.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC Class 10 results 2026 today, April 23, at 12 PM. Students can check their marks online using their registration number and date of birth on official portals.