Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: State education minister to announce results today at press conference

SSLC Result 2026 in Karnataka Live Updates: KSEAB will announce the result for Class 10 SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Examinations on April 23 at 12 pm at a press conference in Bengaluru. The SSLC results, once announced, will be available on the websites — kseab.karnataka.gov.in, digiolcker.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in. More than 9 lakh students had registered for the SSLC examinations this year, while over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exams conducted across the state.

Additionally, SSLC students can check the KSEAB 10th exam 2 details, syllabus, and more on the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad

With the results set to be declared online, students are eagerly awaiting their scorecards. To qualify for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2026, candidates must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. The results will play a key role in determining students’ next academic pathways in higher secondary education.

Last year the Karnataka Board had lowered the SSLC pass marks from 35 to 33%. m March 21 to April 4, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 62.34%.

In 2024, the pass percentage was 53% which was later enhanced to 73% through a ‘normalisation’ process.

Candidates are advised to beware of fake websites while checking their results. Candidates can regularly check the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in to stay up to date.