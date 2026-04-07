Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date: Results on April 9, says KSEAB chairman

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) was supposed to announce Second PUC Examination-1 results on Tuesday, April 7. Speaking to The Indian Express, KSEAB chairman Prakash GT Nittali said that the results for the second PU examination will now be announced on April 9; however, they are yet to decide on the time.
The second PU results were earlier scheduled to be announced on April 7. This was expected to be the first-ever instance of SSLC and Second PUC exam result-dates being announced simultaneously, before the exams commence. School Education and Literacy Secretary Madhu Bangarappa was expected to make the announcement.
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With the model code of conduct in place, with by-elections being held at Bagalkot and Davangere, the Election Commission granted permission to announce the results. However, an official said that Madhu Bangarappa was keen on announcing the results after the completion of the by-elections.
When asked Nittali about the same, he said that the delay was due to the last minute compilation. “The staff is deployed for election duty, and it has caused the delay in announcing the results,” he added.
KSEAB has reduced the minimum passing marks for students from 35% to 30% this year. As per the official notice, students will now need to secure at least 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments, along with an overall 33% aggregate (198 out of 600 marks) to pass.
The examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, witnessing participation from a large pool of students across the state. This year, a total of 7,10,363 candidates from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exams. Of these, 6,46,801 were fresh candidates, while 50,540 appeared as repeaters and 13,022 as private candidates.
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To facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination process, the KSEAB set up 1,217 centres statewide. Stream-wise, the Science stream had the highest number of candidates at 2,92,645, followed by Commerce with 2,11,174 students, and Arts with 1,42,982 candidates.