Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date: Results on April 9, says KSEAB chairman

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) was supposed to announce Second PUC Examination-1 results on Tuesday, April 7. Speaking to The Indian Express, KSEAB chairman Prakash GT Nittali said that the results for the second PU examination will now be announced on April 9; however, they are yet to decide on the time.

The second PU results were earlier scheduled to be announced on April 7. This was expected to be the first-ever instance of SSLC and Second PUC exam result-dates being announced simultaneously, before the exams commence. School Education and Literacy Secretary Madhu Bangarappa was expected to make the announcement.