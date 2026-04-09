Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026, karresults.nic.in Live Updates: Marks memo today at 3 PM; check at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

In case students notice discrepancies such as incorrect name, roll number, or marks in their result, they should immediately contact their school/PU college and report the error to KSEAB.
2nd PUC Results 2026 Karnataka Live Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will today release the results for Class 12 PUC II on the official websites: karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The result was initially scheduled for release on April 7, but was delayed due to issues obtaining permission from the Election Commission, as the model code of conduct is imposed in the state due to the general elections. Students will also be able to check KSEAB results on DigiLocker.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live Updates
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) conducted the PUC examinations from February 28 to March 17, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 colleges registered for the exams, comprising 6,46,801 first-time candidates, 50,540 repeaters, and 13,022 private candidates. The exams were held at 1,217 centres. Stream-wise registration figures were: 2,92,645 in Science, 2,11,174 in Commerce, and 1,42,982 in Arts.
KSEAB has introduced a new system with three annual exams (PUC exam 1, 2, and 3). Students must take the first exam, while the subsequent two are optional opportunities to improve scores, with the best result counting toward the final grade. Students can retake any subject from the first exam in these optional attempts. For more information on Karnataka board results for PUC 2 exams, students can check IE Education portal.
The evaluation uses an 80+20 model (80 for the written exam, 20 for internal assessment). The minimum pass percentage has been lowered from 35% to 30%. To pass, a student needs a minimum of 30 marks in each subject (combining written and practical/internal scores) and an overall aggregate of 33% (198 out of 600). In late February, the KSEAB faced scrutiny when a fake PUC 2 question paper was circulated online.
Students should note that the marksheet available for download on result day is a provisional marksheet.
- Student's full name
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- Name of the college/institution
- Subject-wise marks (theory + practical)
- Total marks secured
- Pass/Fail status
- Stream and subject group
This year marks a significant reform in Karnataka's board exam structure. The Karnataka Board introduced a tri-annual exam system, giving students three attempts to clear their 2nd PUC examinations — Exam 1 (Feb–March), Exam 2 (April–May), and Exam 3 (June).
To pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026, students need to score at least 30 marks in each subject (theory + practical combined) and maintain an overall aggregate of 33%. Out of a total of 600 marks, students must secure a minimum of 198 marks to be declared passed.
karresults.nic.in
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
Registration Number (from admit card)
Date of Birth
Students can also access their Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 marksheet through DigiLocker. Download the app, register with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, navigate to 'Pull Partner Documents', select KSEAB, choose the document type, and enter your roll number and year of passing. The DigiLocker copy is considered a valid official digital document for admissions and other purposes.
Open karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Click on the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026' link
Enter your Registration Number and select your stream
Click Submit
View and download your marksheet
The original date for result declaration was speculated to be April 7, 2026. However, the results were pushed due to election-related restrictions currently in force in the state.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 (2026) was conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, across 1,217 examination centres spread across the state.
A look at the stream-wise distribution of students who appeared for the 2026 exams:
Science — 2,92,645 students
Commerce — 2,11,174 students
Arts — 1,42,982 students.
This year's Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 saw a record-level participation of 7,10,363 students registered across 5,174 PU colleges in the state. Of these, 6,46,801 are fresh (regular) candidates, 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 appeared as private candidates.
The Class 12 PUC II will be declared on the official websites: karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka II PUC Results today at 3 pm
The PUC results from the previous year, announced on April 8, 2025, showed an overall pass percentage of 73.45% among the approximately 6.37 lakh students who appeared. Girls significantly outperformed boys, with a 77.8% pass rate for the 3.4 lakh female candidates compared to 68.2% for the 2.9 lakh male students. In 2024, the overall pass percentage across all streams stood at 81.15%. Specifically, 84.59% of the 6,22,819 regular students passed the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 1 (5,26,858 students). However, only 41.98% of the 36,007 repeaters (15,116 students) qualified.