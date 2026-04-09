2nd PUC 2026 Exam-1 Results: 86% students qualify; Udupi, followed by Dakshin Kannada record highest pass

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Class Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 April 9. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can access their marks-memo on the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
LIVE UPDATES | How have students performed in Karnataka 2nd PUC results
At a press conference led by state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that 86.48 per cent students have passed this year, making it a significant improvement over last year’s 73.45 per cent.
The Board said that the evaluation process for the Karnataka II PUC Exam-1 2026 was carried out across 68 centres between March 17 and April 2, 2026. A total of 27,739 evaluators were involved in assessing answer scripts, ensuring a timely declaration of results.
In terms of performance, the Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 91.69%, followed by Commerce at 88.04% and Arts at 72.86%. Overall, 5,46,698 students cleared the exam out of 6,32,200 who appeared, resulting in a pass percentage of 86.48%.
This marks a significant improvement compared to last year’s overall pass percentage of 73.45%.
Gender-wise, female students outperformed their male counterparts, registering a pass percentage of 88.70% compared to 83.65% for boys. Both groups showed notable improvement over 2025 figures, when boys recorded a pass percentage of 68.20% and girls 77.88%.
Students can access their results by entering their registration number and subject combination on the official website karresults.nic.in or through the KarnatakaOne mobile application. Additionally, result sheets were made available to institutions through the KSEAB PU exam portal (principal login) from 3 pm on April 9, 2026.
Medium-wise analysis shows that among Kannada medium students, 1,84,807 appeared for the exam, of whom 1,41,212 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 76.41%—a sharp rise from 56.37% last year.
Meanwhile, English medium students recorded a higher success rate, with 4,05,486 out of 4,47,393 candidates passing, taking the pass percentage to 90.63%, up from 81.75% in 2025.
The board has also announced the schedule for the upcoming II PUC Exam-2, which will be conducted from April 30 to May 13, 2026. The detailed timetable has been shared along with the official notification, allowing students to prepare accordingly.
This year, the examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, across the state. A total of 7,10,363 candidates from 5,174 PU colleges had registered for the exams. Of these, 6,46,801 were fresh candidates, while 50,540 appeared as repeaters and 13,022 as private candidates. To ensure smooth conduct, the board had set up 1,217 examination centres across Karnataka.