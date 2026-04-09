2nd PUC 2026 Exam-1 Results: 86% students qualify; Udupi, followed by Dakshin Kannada record highest pass

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Class Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 April 9. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can access their marks-memo on the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

LIVE UPDATES | How have students performed in Karnataka 2nd PUC results

At a press conference led by state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that 86.48 per cent students have passed this year, making it a significant improvement over last year’s 73.45 per cent.

The Board said that the evaluation process for the Karnataka II PUC Exam-1 2026 was carried out across 68 centres between March 17 and April 2, 2026. A total of 27,739 evaluators were involved in assessing answer scripts, ensuring a timely declaration of results.