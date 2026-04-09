Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Out: How to download marksheet; detailed analysis of student performance in II PUC exam-1

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KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Class Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results for the KSEAB Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) examination 2026. Candidates can check PU-II results on the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. PUC result out, toppers’ names to be released at 6:15 pm.
LIVE UPDATES | Karnataka II PU Results 2026: LATEST on KSEAB PUC exam-1 results
Students can visit the Karnataka board websites and log in using their details to view their scorecard. The result will be displayed, and they can take a screenshot or download it to save the result for admission purposes. The KSEAB PUC exams began on February 28 and ended on March 17, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU college had registered for the exams this year. For more details on PU II results, marksheet, supplementary exams, click here.
Step 1: Go to the official result website: karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labeled “2nd PUC 2026 Examination 1 Result”.
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number (as found on your admission ticket/hall ticket).
Step 4: Select your Subject Stream (e.g., Science, Commerce, or Arts) from the dropdown menu.
Step 5: Click the “Submit” button.
Step 6: Your result and subject-wise marks will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Click “Print” or “Download” to save a copy of your provisional marks card for future admissions.
Students will be receiving their final marks statement from their respective school in due course.
In the last academic session, the PUC result was declared on April 8. The overall pass percentage stood at 69.16%, with 4,76,256 students passing out of the 6,88,678 who appeared for the exam. In the stream-wise Karnataka 2nd PUC results, the students from Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 53.29%. In the Commerce stream, 1,55,425 out of 2,03,429 students passed the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 76.07%. The Science stream performed the best, with 2,31,461 of 2,80,933 students passing and achieving a pass percentage of 82.45%.