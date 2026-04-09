Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Out: How to download marksheet; detailed analysis of student performance in II PUC exam-1

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Class Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results for the KSEAB Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) examination 2026. Candidates can check PU-II results on the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. PUC result out, toppers’ names to be released at 6:15 pm.

LIVE UPDATES | Karnataka II PU Results 2026: LATEST on KSEAB PUC exam-1 results

Students can visit the Karnataka board websites and log in using their details to view their scorecard. The result will be displayed, and they can take a screenshot or download it to save the result for admission purposes. The KSEAB PUC exams began on February 28 and ended on March 17, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU college had registered for the exams this year. For more details on PU II results, marksheet, supplementary exams, click here.