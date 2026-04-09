2nd PUC Results 2026 Karnataka Link: Official Websites, App to download marksheet

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board of Secondary Education (KSEAB) will be declaring the Pre University (PU) board exam results today, on April 9. Students can check the KSEAB Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, once the results are released. For more details on PU II results, marksheet, supplementary exams, click here
LIVE UPDATES | Karnataka II PU Results 2026: What time will KSEAB release results?
Moreover, the students will also be able to check KSEAB results on DigiLocker, KarnatakaOne Mobile App, WhatsApp and SMS.
The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board Class 12 exam was held over 18 days from February 28 to March 17. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.
2nd PUC Results 2026 Karnataka: How to Check Marks
As per data released by the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam, as many as 7,10,363 students have registered from 5,174 PU colleges. Among the total students, as many as 2,92,645 students are from the science stream, 2,11,174 are from the commerce stream, and 1,42,982 students are from the arts stream.
To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC result, first of all, visit the official website of Karnataka results at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Then click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026, then enter your date of birth and registration number. Click on the submit button to see your marksheet. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.
To pass the exam, students require a minimum of 32 per cent marks. If you are unsatisfied with your marks, a scrutiny window will open later.
Last year, the board announced the Class 12 Karnataka board results on April 8. The exams were held from March 1 to March 20. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 69.16%, with 4,76,256 students passing out of the 6,88,678 who appeared for the exam.
Last year, the stream-wise Karnataka 2nd PUC results, the students from Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 53.29%. In the Commerce stream, 1,55,425 out of 2,03,429 students passed the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 76.07%. The Science stream performed the best, with 2,31,461 of 2,80,933 students passing and achieving a pass percentage of 82.45%.