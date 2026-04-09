2nd PUC Results 2026 Karnataka Link: Official Websites, App to download marksheet

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board of Secondary Education (KSEAB) will be declaring the Pre University (PU) board exam results today, on April 9. Students can check the KSEAB Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, once the results are released. For more details on PU II results, marksheet, supplementary exams, click here

LIVE UPDATES | Karnataka II PU Results 2026: What time will KSEAB release results?

Moreover, the students will also be able to check KSEAB results on DigiLocker, KarnatakaOne Mobile App, WhatsApp and SMS.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: When were exams conducted? (Image taken from the official website.) Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: When were exams conducted? (Image taken from the official website.)

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board Class 12 exam was held over 18 days from February 28 to March 17. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.