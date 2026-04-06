Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 not releasing on April 7: EC approval awaited amid model code of conduct

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Delayed: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will not release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 on April 7, as earlier expected, due to pending clearance from the Election Commission. Officials have confirmed that the declaration of results has been put on hold as the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force in the state, and permission from the Election Commission of India is required before any formal announcement can be made.

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The delay comes at a time when the evaluation process has already been completed, and students across Karnataka were anticipating the results this week. However, with elections underway, all government-related announcements, including examination results, must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure neutrality and avoid influencing voters.