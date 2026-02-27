Karnataka PUC 2 begins on February 28 for over 7 lakh students

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will start the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exams on February 28. The PUC 2 Karnataka board 2026 exams will begin with the Kannada and Arabic papers on the first day. The Class 12 exams will continue till March 17.

For the Class 12 examinations, a total of 7,10,363 students have registered from 5,174 PU colleges. Among the total students, as many as 2,92,645 students are from the science stream, 2,11,174 are from the commerce stream, and 1,42,982 students are from the arts stream. The examinations will be conducted at 1,217 centres across the state. For more updates on Karnataka board PUC 2 Class 12 exams, students can check IE Education website.