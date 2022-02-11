Krea university VC quits citing personal reasons

February 11, 2022 9:45:54 am
Less than a year after his appointment, Mahesh Rangarajan has stepped down as the vice-chancellor of Krea University citing personal exigencies.
“My departure for personal reasons and commitments is a moment of sadness. But, as a distinguished visiting professor, I look forward to continuing my association and engagement with faculty, students and the Krea community,” he said in a statement.
Rangarajan was appointed VC in July 2021. In a statement, the university’s management said, while the resignation has been accepted, Rangarajan would continue to serve as a distinguished visiting professor of history and environment at the Andhra Pradesh-based institution.
“Of the many institutions I have worked in, and the positions I have had the honour to serve, none has given me more pleasure than that at Krea University, not only as vice-chancellor but as a member of the faculty. To me, Krea is and will be more than a university,” Rangarajan added.
Meanwhile, the university has announced that it would initiate a search process for the next VC in consultation with its faculty and staff. In the interim, S Sivakumar will be the officiating VC.
