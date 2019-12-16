KPSC VEO answer keys released in Kannada, Malyalam and Tamil, check now

Candidates who have appeared for the exam, can check the answer keys from the official website-keralapsc.gov.in. (Representational Image) Candidates who have appeared for the exam, can check the answer keys from the official website-keralapsc.gov.in. (Representational Image)

KPSC VEO answer keys: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the Village Extension Officer (VEO) answer key for the OMR based examination. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam, can check the answer keys from the official website-keralapsc.gov.in. The answer keys are available in Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

The recruitment exam was conducted on November 30, 2019 and the provisional answer keys have been released on the official website. Candidates can check the answer keys along with the question paper.

Read | Kerala PSC invites applications for LDC posts, 10th pass can apply

KPSC Village Extension Officer answer keys: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Answer keys’ under ‘Download’ section.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Click on the link that says, ‘VEO GR II Rural Development Department’

Step 5: Check the provisional answer key and download for future reference.

The last to apply for online applications was January 30, 2019. Every person who will be selected for appointment to this post will undergo training for a period of six months in one of the extension training centres in the state before appointment to the post. Selected candidates will only be appointed if they complete the training course.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd